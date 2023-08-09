Reug Reug pumped to possibly face ‘good guy’ Anatoly Malykhin for heavyweight crown

ONE Championship heavyweight sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane is fresh off an impressive victory last Friday over previously unbeaten Brazilian star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13.

‘Reug Reug’ came into the contest a massive underdog against ‘Buchecha’, who was not only an undefeated rising heavyweight star, but also a 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

Much to everyone’s shock, Kane dominated Almeida in the stand up, and when the two hit the ground, the Senegalese wrestling sensation was able to nullify his esteemed opponent’s grappling.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Kane talked about his next fight. He is now eyeing a showdown with reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin.

‘Reug Reug’ said:

“Yeah, I see. He's got my back. You know, I'm ready. I am ready. He [lifted me up]. It's okay. He’s a good guy. You know, I'm ready to fight this guy.”

Malykhin is unbeaten in ONE Championship and has hardly been challenged in the Circle. He’s defeated some of the most talented fighters on the ONE Championship roster, including Iranian sensation Amir Aliakbari, former ONE light heavyweight world champion Reinier ‘The Dutch Knight’ De Ridder and most recently, former heavyweight king Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

If ‘Reug Reug’ can lure ‘Sladkiy’ into a fight, it will certainly be a tremendous experience for the fans.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.