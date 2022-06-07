Watch: Anatoly Malykhin works his wrestling game at Tiger Muay Thai

Interim Heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin has been seen drilling wrestling at Tiger Muay Thai recently. Malykhin is getting ready for his heavyweight title showdown against ONE Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar later this year.

"Anatoly Malykhin and Nurgali Nurgaipuly working their world class wrestling skills together here at TMT. Anatoly is expected to face Arjan Bhullar soon in a bout to unite the ONE Heavyweight Titles, while Nurgali fights for the Naiza FC Light-Heavyweight Title this Saturday."

Malykhin is training with undefeated MMA fighter Nurgali Nurgaipuly. The latter is a world class wrestler having competed in world championships representing Kazakhstan in freestyle wrestling.

Undefeated Russian MMA fighter Malykhin is getting ready for his heavyweight title fight against Bhullar. The Indo-Canadian is an expert wrestler who represented Canada in the Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling.

Malykhin won his interim title earlier this year with a knockout, extending his KO stoppage streak to five in a row. Meanwhile, Bhullar won his heavyweight title in 2021 when he TKO'd then-champion Brandon Vera.

Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar are likely to settle the ONE Championship Heavyweight title later in 2022.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo Anatoly Malykhin (11-0) sleeps Kirill Grishenko to capture the interim ONE Heavyweight title. What a knockout!!!

Anatoly Malykhin (11-0) sleeps Kirill Grishenko to capture the interim ONE Heavyweight title. What a knockout!!!https://t.co/CvGo0eOwPZ

Anatoly Malykhin says Arjan Bhullar is scared

The undefeated knockout machine Malykhin has accused Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar of being scared to fight. In a pre-fight press conference, Maykhin had said:

"Bhullar - I don't see him as the champion at all. A champion should have a big heart, should go to the fight. He should open the opportunites for candidates. But Bhullar is not fighting for one and a half years already and he's like a chicken, hiding his eggs. He is not a fighter at all for me. This is the fight that's going to be for the championship."

Malykhin has also gone on to say that he is the real champion while Bhullar is just a pretender. In his 11 professional fights, the Russian has won seven by knockouts and will be looking to do the same to the champion Bhullar.

Arjan Bhullar has impressive wins over fighters such as Brandom Vera, Juan Adams, and others. He will not be looking to give up his ONE heavyweight championship title easily.

Kakutogi World @KakutogiWorld Anatoly Malykhin scores a massive knockout over the former Greco Roman world champ & RIZIN GP finalist Amir Aliakbari. Anatoly Malykhin scores a massive knockout over the former Greco Roman world champ & RIZIN GP finalist Amir Aliakbari. https://t.co/gBWnCxeZlF

