"Where are you?" - Anatoly Malykhin takes aim at Arjan Bhullar in anticipation for title unification clash

Anatoly Malykhin has called out ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in the most creative way possible.

Malykhin, the ONE interim heavyweight titleholder, challenged Bhullar to a title unification match to finally determine the rightful ruler of ONE Championship's heaviest weight class.

Taking to Instagram, Malykhin posted a highlight reel of his best knockouts in ONE Championship. The end of the video had him slipping a sly remark about Bhullar.

Anatoly Malykhin wrote:

“Arjan, you have to get into the spotlight. Where are you?”

Malykhin holds a perfect 10-0 record, with all of his victories coming via either knockout or submission. His biggest triumph was his knockout win over Kirill Grishenko in February this year which saw him capture the ONE interim heavyweight world title.

Bhullar, meanwhile, became the ONE heavyweight world champion when he stopped longtime titleholder Brandon Vera in the second round of their April 2021 encounter.

Anatoly Malykhin keeps Arjan Bhullar in his sights

While the two titans are yet to face one another, Anatoly Malykhin has made sure to attempt getting into Bhullar’s head every chance he gets.

He called out Bhullar long before becoming the interim champion in February. The earliest taunts ‘Sladkiy’ sent out saw him call Bhullar a chicken ahead of his match against Grishenko.

Malykhin’s promos eventually cut deeper when he captured interim gold. He said that UFC veteran Bhullar must have wet himself watching the interim title fight at ONE: Bad Blood.

The interim champion even called himself the true undisputed champion and not Bhullar.

“I think [Arjan Bhullar] peed himself. He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. He’s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. He’s not the champion, I’m the champion. He’s the fake champion! I’ll be ready once my leg is recovered. I’m waiting for him to come to Tiger Muay Thai, I’ll knock him out there and then we’ll go to the cage and I’ll knock him out there, too,” Malykhin said after his interim title fight.

Although Bhullar is his favorite target, Malykhin also took swipes at UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou. Malykhin disregarded the Cameroonian's boxing and described the UFC champion as “slow as a snail.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard