Anderson Silva's daughter unhappy with fans comparing Israel Adesanya's legacy to that of her father's 

Anderson Silva's daughter has taken to Instagram to hit back at claims that Israel Adesanya's middleweight legacy can be compared to the legendary 'Spider'.

Last week, Israel Adesanya became the first two-time middleweight champion in UFC history when he recaptured the title from rival Alex Pereira. The pair's UFC 287 main-event bout saw 'The Last Stylebender' win via a stunning second-round KO as he earned himself his first win against the Brazilian.

Following the 33-year-old's victory, fans have been debating where Adesanya lies on the GOAT list in the middleweight division. Some fans feel he has surpassed the iconic Anderson Silva due to the level of competition he has faced, whereas others feel Silva still tops the list due to his middleweight accomplishments.

Silva's middleweight accomplishments include: the most consecutive title defenses (10), the most wins in title fights (11), and the most title fights (13). He also holds the record for most consecutive wins in UFC history (16), across all weight divisions.

Taking to Instagram, Koary Silva, the daughter of 'Spider', put the debate to rest. Translated into English, she wrote:

"I want to be clear, I am not here to try and belittle the young Adesanya as a fighter and the history he is building. Each one is each one."

"Y'all are trying to compare the incomparable. First, Spider's defenses have been consecutive undefeated. So the comparison you are trying to make is baseless. Secondly, Spider not only delivered 10000000% in each battle, but he also changed people's view of the sport. He made MMA an ART. His story is his and no-one else's. Stop trying to compare the incomportable, they never will be!"

Leon Edwards reacts to Israel Adesanya's UFC 287 victory

Both Leon Edwards and Israel Adesanya have conquered their past in recent weeks after they each defeated their rivals to leave the octagon with UFC gold around their waist.

'Rocky' was recently interviewed by Sky Sports and asked his thoughts on Adesanya's stunning victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. According to the welterweight champ, he was "happy" to see the Nigerian New Zealander pick up the finish the way he did. Edwards said:

"I'm very impressed, because like a take away the fight from it right it's more just the mental part of it to have someone that not to act twice. Beat you in a different sport, came to your new sport beat you again everyone's saying oh this guy is like your Kryptonite. Just mentally as a fighter that plays a part in it you know so for him (Israel Adesanya) to go out there stay calm cool and collected and go out there and finish it the way you did. Yeah I'm happy for him."

