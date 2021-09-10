Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz: MMA record comparison

Anderson Silva's MMA record consists of 34 wins, 11 losses, and one no contest. Meanwhile, Tito Ortiz has a record of 21 wins, 12 losses, and one draw.

'The Spider' astounded MMA fans during his seven-year reign as the UFC welterweight champion. The Brazilian still holds the record for longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days.

Meanwhile, Tito Ortiz was a monumental figure in the early days of the UFC. He fought his first bout at UFC 13 in 1997. The American held the light heavyweight belt from 2000 to 2003.

Deemed as one of MMA's early stars along with the likes of Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' cemented his legacy when he eventually became the biggest pay-per-view star in the UFC in 2006.

The two UFC veterans and future Hall of Famers are set to face each other on September 11 in a boxing match. Ortiz will make his professional boxing debut, while Anderson Silva will head into his fourth fight after recently defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz face off 👀pic.twitter.com/T63HnbZvHh — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 9, 2021

Tito Ortiz is confident about beating Anderson Silva in his boxing debut

Tito Ortiz has been around the combat sports scene for a long time. No stranger to the antics and mental warfare leading up to a fight, Ortiz has already attempted to get into the head of Anderson Silva.

In a pre-fight press conference, Tito Ortiz said he would make a statement against 'The Spider.'

"I take challenges in strides...I know what I need to do to beat Anderson, he's what 2-1 in boxing? I'm 0-0. And I want to make sure that I make a statement on his face on Saturday night and di what I do best and that's punish people..."

Tito Ortiz is ready for his boxing debut vs. Anderson Silva.



"I want to make sure I make a statement on his face."#TrillerFightClub | Full video: https://t.co/IqKIoSp57B pic.twitter.com/jiRxkmQUyt — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 9, 2021

