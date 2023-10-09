Andrew Tate attacks Jordan Peterson for “advocating destruction” amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine 

JControverisal figure Andrew Tate has criticized Jordan Peterson following the media commentator's comments regarding the situation between Israel and Palestine.

Over the last few weeks, tensions have escalated into conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has already seen a number of innocent individuals and soldiers lose their lives. Palestinian soldiers have began attempting to occupy parts of Israel, which has now seen Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announce the mobilization of the Israeli army.

As news of the rising tensions hit the media headlines across the world, Peterson tweeted Netanyahu and appeared to suggest his advocation for the Prime Minister to declare all out war. He tweeted:

"Give 'em hell @netanyahu. Enough is enough."

Jordan Peterson's post on X

Andrew Tate has since responded to Jordan Peterson and critcized the 61-year-old for inciting violence. According to Tate, Peterson, much like most other people, would be demanding peace if the conflict was happening on their doorstep.

Speaking on episode 21 of his Emergency Meeting podcast, 'Top G' said:

"Jordan Peterson is not a soldier. For him to sit and try to advocate for destruction, when he himself can't handle Twitter haters...I find that quite disingenuous. If it came to your doorstep, you would be begging for peace. None of us want war, we may want war when it's somewhere else...But when it comes to you, if it came anywear near you, you would run as fast as you could and beg for peace." [H/t @TateNews_]

Sean Strickland goes on explosive rant at Andrew Tate

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is one of the most polarizing fighters on the roster. 'Tarzan' is outspoken and unfiltered, which often leads to him garnering the support of MMA fans or alienating them.

Recently, however, Strickland called out controversial figure Andrew Tate. The 32-year-old labeled Tate a "con artist" as well as condemning 'Top G' for exploiting women, as he faces multiple charges and accusations of crimes such as r*pe and s*xual assault.

In a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, 'Tarzan' urged his fans not to support figures such as Tate. He said:

"He's more of a con artist. He's found a better con, and it works... Here's the thing: if you're behind a keyboard and you're pretending to be a woman... Andrew Tate might be a f***ing fa**ot. Got a little g*y in him... He's a w**re. Andrew Tate's a f***ing piece of sh*t." [H/t @ninamdrama]