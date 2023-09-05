"A piece of sh*t" - Sean Strickland goes on an explosive rant at Andrew Tate for his alleged s*x cam business

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on Andrew Tate for cheating men out of money using his alleged s*x cam business. The ever-outspoken UFC middleweight contender isn't known to filter his thoughts and didn't hold back from going on an explosive rant about what a "piece of sh*t" Tate is.

Tate is undoubtedly among the most radioactive social media personalities today and is the source of many spirited debates online. The 'manosphere' influencer is known for advocating a toxically aggressive form of masculinity and often encourages his followers to adopt the alpha male lifestyle.

Interestingly, Andrew Tate is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Romanian courts over being charged with heinous crimes such as ra*e, human trafficking, and forming a criminal syndicate. He has previously admitted to exploiting women for his s*x-cam business.

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland is well aware of Tate's modus operandi and recently lambasted the self-proclaimed 'Top G' for exploiting women while advocating masculinity. In a recent interview with Nina-Marie Danielle, 'Tarzan' urged young men not to idolize Andrew Tate and said:

"He's more of a con artist. He's found a better con, and it works... Here's the thing: if you're behind a keyboard and you're pretending to be a woman... Andrew Tate might be a f***ing fa**ot. Got a little g*y in him... He's a w**re. Andrew Tate's a f***ing piece of sh*t."

Expand Tweet

Alexander Volkanovski on Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya

Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on the upcoming middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. The featherweight king was confident that his close friend and teammate would dominate Strickland and predicted a severe beating for 'Tarzan.'

Strickland and Adesanya are set to share the octagon at UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia. It's no secret that the two men have no love for each other and have wasted no opportunity trash-talking to each other whenever possible. Their infamous back-and-forth at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference is still fresh in the minds of many and has undoubtedly played a part in booking this matchup.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski weighed in on the Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya bout and said:

"Obviously Sean is gonna talk, Sean is gonna try and get under his skin... But I feel Izzy is going to really really put it on him... I think Strickland is gonna definitely pay for some of the things he's gonna say. Stylistically, I feel like he's definitely gonna get hurt."

Watch the full video below: