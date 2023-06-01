Andrew Tate doing business with casino owners accused of leading mafia group: Report

Andrew Tate may once again be facing scrutiny after the latest reports have suggested that 'Cobra' has been involved with a mafia group that owns a host of Las Vegas casinos.

The controversial internet personality was initially arrested back in December 2022. Tate and his brother Tristan were accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The pair denied all charges due to a lack of evidence, but spent over 3 months in jail before being placed under house arrest last month.

Now, according to a report by RISE Project Romania, Andrew Tate may infact be in business with six Las Vegas style casinos in Romania which are conducting illegal activities. The casinos in question are owned by the Doroftei brothers, Mihăiță and Sorin, who are two alleged organized crime figures and are well known to the police.

The reports have allegedly uncovered joint-venture contracts between Talisman Enterprises, the Tate brothers' company and DMS Bet Live SRL, owned by the Doroftei brothers. It's believed the organizations share the profits of the casinos, with DMS providing the betting license and Talisman Enterprises finding the commerical space to place the casinos.

Despite the dubious reputation that the Tate brothers currently have alongside the Doroftei brothers, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism unit (DIICOT) has stated that they aren't currently under investigation.

“So far we are not investigating regarding their activities in the gambling industry in Romania."

Andrew Tate offers take on football star Mason Mount's stalker nightmare

Andrew Tate recently called out cancel culture after stating that he was awaiting Mason Mount to be accused of 'human trafficking'.

Orla Sloan recently pled guilty to two counts of stalking and one count of harassment without violence in front of the Westminster Magistrates' Court. The 21-year-old had met Mount at a party and the pair had a brief relationship before the England ace called it off.

Sloan refused to accept the break-up and the court heard she had registered over 21 different phone numbers to harass Mason Mount over a number of months.

Following the news, Tate responded to the piece and sarcastically referred to his own situation with charges of human trafficking. He wrote:

"Soon she will accuse him of human trafficking and people will believe it."

