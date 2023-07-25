“Andrew Tate is really smart” - Tucker Carlson hails ‘Cobra’ as one of the most intelligent people he’s ever interviewed

Andrew Tate's views have gotten him plenty of followers and detractors, and former FOX News host Tucker Carlson has now opened up about his experience interviewing the 'Top G.'

AmeegoNetwork posted a video to their Twitter account that showed Carlson describing what it was like interacting with the polarizing influencer. He mentioned that he had a positive experience conducting the viral interview and complimented Tate on his intelligence.

Carlson said:

"He's really smart. I talked to him for I think we were there like 8 hours or something. I found him, I mean it's one of the most amazing interviews I've ever done. I mean that."

The news anchor also brought up that Tate has a unique worldview and that he believes 'Cobratate' should have an outlet to share his views and agreed with a majority of them. Carlson said:

"I'll tell you what I know for a fact, which is Andrew Tate is really smart, he has a coherent worldview, fascinating person, and I felt that his views deserved an airing. The ones he articulated in the two-and-a-half hours we ran, very few I disagreed with. ... Unfortunately he's under house arrest, like a lot of my guests."

It remains to be seen whether other news outlets or journalists will use a similar approach as Tucker Carlson did and allow Andrew Tate to express his opinions, so their audience can come to their own conclusions about how they feel about him.

Andrew Tate shares inspirational message ahead of comic book release

Ahead of the release of his DNG Comics, Andrew Tate shared an inspirational message to his millions of followers, which includes a number of MMA fighters.

The influencer took to Twitter, where he tweeted a video showcasing his comic book and shared a lengthy caption. He encouraged his followers to be themselves and build their own characters so that they can be superheroes, writing:

"The absolute best thing about being a man is you’re born worth nothing...and can CHOOSE what you want to be...You build your own character...You can choose to be rich smart wise and brave...You can choose to be a superhero...TOP G: BREAKING ILLUSIONS...Tomorrow. @dngcomics"

