Andy Ruiz Jr. makes surprise admission after calling for Anthony Joshua trilogy 

Andy Ruiz Jr. has explained why he badly wants a third fight with Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' is currently trying to figure out his next moves. He is fresh off his win over Robert Helenius last month, a victory that was supposed to set the stage for a fight with Deontay Wilder. Sadly, as Eddie Hearn has since revealed, the bout is currently in danger.

In the event that the heavyweight clash doesn't happen, Hearn has stated the Brit will be back in December. Following that announcement, Ruiz Jr. called out Joshua on social media. Much like 'AJ', 'The Destroyer' is currently trying to find his next opponent.

However, there's a lot of history between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. In the summer of 2019, the Mexican boxer stepped in on short notice for Jarrell Miller and made history. As a 25 to 1 underdog, Ruiz Jr. scored a knockout win.

However, their rematch later that year was lopsided. Ruiz Jr. showed up much heavier than the first bout and wound up badly losing by decision. His lack of effort is why he badly wants a trilogy, as he explained to Make A Move.

In the interview, Ruiz Jr. revealed:

“That’s something that makes me want to cry. In the rematch with Anthony Joshua, I didn’t do nothing right, I didn’t train. How did I last the twelve rounds? That was for him to knock me out easy. This time when I do get the crown and become heavyweight champion of the world again, I’m going to do everything right and stay champion.”

Eddie Hearn gives Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder update

Unfortunately for Andy Ruiz Jr., Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder is still alive.

The highly-anticipated heavyweight clash has long been penciled in for December in Saudi Arabia. In 2023, the country has taken a massive interest in the sport, holding Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury there in February.

Furthermore, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is expected to be held in October in the country. While they were first expected to fund the heavyweight clash between 'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber', that's not the case.

Speaking in a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn revealed that Saudi Arabia is likely out as far as the destination is concerned. Continuing, the promoter stated:

"Right now my instruction is to explore alternative venues while we wait to hear what's happening in Saudi Arabia for AJ against Wilder. See if that's a possibility for January. If it looks like it might go to March or April, I think he'll fight again."