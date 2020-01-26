Angela Hill ends Hannah Cifers' winning streak with brutal TKO at UFC Fight Night 166

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

26 Jan 2020, 08:14 IST SHARE

Angela Hill

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 166 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Angela Hill finished off Hannah Cifers via a brutal TKO in a Women's Strawweight clash in the second round of their scheduled bout.

Heading into this fight, Hill last competed in the Octagon back on September 21, 2019, at UFC on ESPN+ 17 where she was initially scheduled to face Istela Nunes, however, eventually went on to face and defeat Ariane Carnelossi, who much like Cifers also fell victim to a brutal TKO from Hill.

Facts after the win by Angela Hill over Hannah Cifers with a TKO victory.



1. Fights ends via Elbow to grounded opponent



2. Last fight ended with win via Doctor's Stoppage



3. Second win in North Carolina after debut at USFFC 18: Metal and Mayhem#UFC #UFCRaleigh #UFCFightnight pic.twitter.com/ONrlDiAKru — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) January 26, 2020

Starting off the fight, Hill did showcase some solid striking in the first round but it wasn't until the second round of the bout when she went full 'Overkill' mode and shut down Cifers via a relentless flurry of elbows and punches. Despite being on the backfoot in round #2, Hill managed to secure the comeback win in style and finish off the bout at the 4:26 mark of Round 2.

With this win, Hill is now on a winning streak for the first time in her UFC career, whereas, it is the exact opposite for Cifers, whose two-fight winning streak was brought to an end by 'Overkill'. Also in her post-fight Octagon interview, Hill did mention that she will be ready to step back into the Octagon if someone gets injured once again.