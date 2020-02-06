Angela Hill replaces Hannah Goldy and steps in at UFC Auckland on short notice

Angela Hill

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 166 event, Angela Hill put up a dominant performance against Hannah Cifers, defeating the latter via second-round TKO to mark her second successive win in the UFC.

Within the space of a month, 'Overkill' is now once again set to make her return to the Octagon on short notice, as she is set to face Loma Lookboonmee on February 23rd in Auckland.

Angela Hill steps in at UFC Auckland on short notice

On the back of a dominant win at UFC Raleigh, Hill is once again set to make her return to the Octagon next month, replacing the injured Hannah Goldy in her scheduled bout against Lookboonmee.

Hill's manager, Brian Butler, sent out a tweet confirming that Hill would be stepping in as Goldy's replacement and on the very same day, the Queen of Sparta also confirmed that she has restrained herself from the UFC Auckland card due to a shoulder injury she had sustained.

When is UFC Auckland?

UFC Auckland is set to take place on the 23rd of February at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will be headlined by Lightweight sensations Paul Felder, who steps into the cage against Dan Hooker.