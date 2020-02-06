×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Angela Hill replaces Hannah Goldy and steps in at UFC Auckland on short notice

Soumik Datta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 06 Feb 2020, 15:07 IST

Angela Hill
Angela Hill

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 166 event, Angela Hill put up a dominant performance against Hannah Cifers, defeating the latter via second-round TKO to mark her second successive win in the UFC.

Within the space of a month, 'Overkill' is now once again set to make her return to the Octagon on short notice, as she is set to face Loma Lookboonmee on February 23rd in Auckland.

Angela Hill steps in at UFC Auckland on short notice

On the back of a dominant win at UFC Raleigh, Hill is once again set to make her return to the Octagon next month, replacing the injured Hannah Goldy in her scheduled bout against Lookboonmee.

Hill's manager, Brian Butler, sent out a tweet confirming that Hill would be stepping in as Goldy's replacement and on the very same day, the Queen of Sparta also confirmed that she has restrained herself from the UFC Auckland card due to a shoulder injury she had sustained.

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

I am no stranger to injuries, setbacks and adversity when it comes to MMA. I put everything I had into this fight camp and it freaking sucks to have to let y’all know I won’t be fighting in February. As fighters our bodies are never 100 percent I really tried everything I could to make it through camp and be as healthy as I could for this fight but after some MRIs were taken of my shoulder last week my team, my doctors and I have decided that it’s best for me to let this injury heal now than to risk permanent damage. I am so sorry to my opponent @lomalookboonmee I was so excited for this fight, I have so much respect for you as a martial artist and I hope we can reschedule or meet later on in our careers! I plan on staying in shape and keeping my weight low so that as soon as I am cleared I am ready for whatever the @ufc has to offer me. My sights are set on the spring time! I already have an awesome team working on getting me back to 100 percent within the next couple of months. I appreciate everyone’s continued support and I really can’t wait to get back in the octagon. God has other plans for me right now, so stay tuned! Love you guys ❤️

A post shared by Hannah Goldy (@hannahgoldy) on

When is UFC Auckland?

UFC Auckland is set to take place on the 23rd of February at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will be headlined by Lightweight sensations Paul Felder, who steps into the cage against Dan Hooker.

Published 06 Feb 2020, 15:07 IST
UFC Angela Hill
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us