Angela Hill talks about the secret behind her first-ever UFC winning streak

27 Jan 2020, 18:10 IST SHARE

Ever since her 2017 debut in UFC, Angela Hill has been losing a fight immediately after she wins one. But that changed last Saturday night.

Bouncing off a doctor stoppage TKO win over Ariane Carnelossi in September, she bagged another win on Saturday night at UFC Raleigh against Hannah Cifers, therefore starting off her first-ever winning streak. In the post-fight interview, Hill opened up on the win and what she has in mind for the near future.

Angela Hill: I feel reborn

In Hill's own words, she hates losing. So having her first winning streak in UFC is definitely a great feeling for the 35-year-old fighter.

"(It) feels amazing. I hate losing, so this is great. It’s great to get two finishes in a row, as well. I feel reborn. I feel like a different fighter going in there ready to kill instead of worrying about losing or if my reputation is going to get worse. I put all of that behind me and just focus on being the killer that I know I can be."

In connection to questioning herself, Hill had said early on in the conference that the 'mental battle' is the toughest part of the training for her. Even a minor glitch on her part gets her started on doubting herself ahead of a fight, but never is she scared of her opponent inside the cage.

"I always say the mental battle is the hardest for me. I can work hard all day. I’m not a slacker. I’ve never missed a wrestling class. The problem with me is that if I mess up, I begin doubting myself and hesitate. If I get a short-notice fight, the less time I have to think about all that stuff. If I just train to train, and train to get better, I’m not worried about what someone else is going to do to me."

When asked what she fights she expects to find herself in during the next few months, 'Overkill' said that she was prepared for anything that comes her way, now that she is focusing more on her own skills than her rival's.

"I’m technically always in fight camp, so getting a fight on 10 days’ notice doesn’t matter. I’ll be prepared. Now, it’s more about what I do well instead of what they are bringing to the table. I listen to my coaches, do what I’m told and go in there and get the job done."

Credits to MMA Junkie for the quotes.