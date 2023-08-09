Anthony Joshua's replacement opponent explains why he accepted 'Glorious' offer on short notice

Robert Helenius is thrilled to face Anthony Joshua on Saturday night.

'The Nordic Nightmare' has had a strange last 12 months. 'The Nordic Nightmare' famously faced Deontay Wilder last October on FOX Sports pay-per-view in the biggest fight of his career. Heading into the contest, he had two straight upset wins over Adam Kownacki.

However, the third time wasn't the charm, as 'The Bronze Bomber' scored a first-round knockout win. The fight wasn't standard Wilder however, as he cried post-fight about knocking out Helenius. The two were famously training partners and friends for years before being offered the massive fight.

Nonetheless, Robert Helenius nearly retired after the fight. He decided against it, as the 39-year-old returned to action earlier this month in Finland. Helenius scored a third-round knockout win over Mika Mielonen, but that resulted in an even bigger fight.

The heavyweight contender will step in to face Anthony Joshua on roughly a week's notice after Dillian Whyte failed a drug test. At the pre-fight press conference today, Helenius explained why he accepted the short-notice fight, stating:

"This fight offer came to me, five minutes after my fight. I was going on vacation with my family but not anymore. Luckily I had a good training camp so I feel ready. I'm ready to fight that's why I'm here, otherwise I wouldn't be here. It's going to be glorious. When you get this big an opportunity you can't let it slip. I will give everything in my power to win this fight."

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: Opening Fight Odds

Oddsmakers aren't giving Robert Helenius much of a shot against Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since an April win over Jermaine Franklin. Following that victory, Joshua called for a rematch with Dillian Whyte, as well as clashes with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Ultimately, the former two-time champion landed two out of the three. Joshua signed to face Whyte later this month, while his clash with 'The Bronze Bomber' is tentatively scheduled for December in Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Hearn has previously stated that Anthony Joshua will have to get through Robert Helenius to keep that December clash in-tact. With that pressure, as well as the short-notice nature of the contest, it's clear that fans are riding with the former champion.

According to the opening betting odds from MGM, 'AJ' is currently a -1600 favorite for Saturday, while Helenius enters as a +800 underdog.