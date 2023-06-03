Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte continue to trade barbs amidst talk of a rematch.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since his April clash against Jermaine Franklin. In that outing, Joshua scored a unanimous decision win, snapping a two-fight losing streak. The former champion had famously suffered two decisive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk since 2020.

Following that victory, the former two-time champion was linked to a rematch with Dillian Whyte. The two had previously faced off in December 2015, with Joshua scoring a highlight-reel knockout win. Nearly eight years later, they seem to want to run it back.

While Anthony Joshua has been linked to a potential September clash against Dillian Whyte, nothing has been made official. Furthermore, it's the exact opposite. Over the last few weeks, Joshua has instead been linked to a potential fight with Tyson Fury.

While Eddie Hearn later shot down talks with 'The Gypsy King', Joshua has now discussed a fight against 'The Body Snatcher'. On social media, the former champion made several posts, slamming Whyte, as well as the media for reporting on the fight.

In response, his former opponent also took to social media, slamming Joshua. While the Brit stated that no fight was in the works, the two heavyweights absolutely used fighting words earlier today.

See the back-and-forth between Joshua and Whyte below:

Eddie Hearn gives update on Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2

While the fight is far from official, Eddie Hearn has provided an update on Anthony Joshua's next fight.

The former champion is hoping to fight later this year but has to be careful about who he fights. Joshua, alongside other heavyweights, Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder, are slated to fight on the same card in December.

For his part, the British former champion is eyeing a bout with 'The Bronze Bomber' in the co-main event. The card will take place in Saudi Arabia, with each man expected to net massive paydays.

That's likely what is holding up Anthony Joshua's return, as it has Wilder and Fury's. Nonetheless, in an interview with Boxing Social, 'AJ' gave an update on talks between the former champion and Whyte.

There, he revealed that they've actually booked a venue for August. He stated:

“We have the O2 [Arena] held for that date, yes. We want to make AJ vs DIllian Whyte, that is the fight that we want to make for August 12th. We still have to close that deal, and we are not there yet, at all."

See his comments below:

