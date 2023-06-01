Frank Warren makes to make it clear that Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury isn't off because of 'The Gypsy King'.

'AJ' is currently eyeing a return to the ring later this year. In April, Joshua scored his first victory under new trainer, Derrick James. The former two-time heavyweight champion scored a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin.

The British star is now once again eyeing a return to the ring. Following the victory, Joshua was linked to a potential rematch with Dillian Whyte in the summer. However, any sort of fight this summer is now in question, as he's been linked to Fury.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion took to social media earlier this week. There, Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua, stating that he had already sent a contract to the former champion. However, in the days since that callout, Eddie Hearn has already confirmed the bout isn't happening.

Naturally, the blame was quickly placed on the heavyweight champion. It makes sense, as Fury has had multiple failed fight bookings with Oleksandr Usyk. However, as Frank Warren revealed in an interview with IFL TV, it's not his fault.

In the interview, the promoter stated:

"The fact of the matter is they're wrong, he's not the problem. They're listening to a narrative that people keep putting up, certainly, Usyk's people put up, that Tyson's greedy... The narrative is untrue."

See his comments in the interview below:

Eddie Hearn discusses Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua reportedly laughed off Tyson Fury's callout.

Whenever 'The Gypsy King' made headlines earlier this month by calling out 'AJ', he noted that he already sent a contract to his team. However, as Eddie Hearn quickly revealed, that wasn't the case.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

The head of Matchroom Boxing discussed the heavyweight fight in an interview with IFL TV. There, Hearn revealed that Anthony Joshua reportedly laughed off Tyson Fury's callout after hearing about it.

The promoter added that they don't plan to stray from the former champion's original plans. Those plans include a December showdown with Deontay Wilder, as well as an August tune-up fight.

In the interview, Hearn stated:

“I spoke to AJ, AJ laughed and said, ‘Isn’t he fighting Jai Opetaia, or Demsey McKean, or Jon Jones? I said, ‘No. They’re telling us they want to fight you.'... Right now, our plan remains the same, August and Deontay Wilder in December so we’ll see what happens in Saudi Arabia."

See his comments below:

