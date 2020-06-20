Anthony Smith to face Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on August 29

Anthony Smith is reportedly set for his UFC return for the first time since his loss to Glover Teixeira.

Smith could step into the Octagon with the talented Aleksandar Rakic in August.

UFC has reportedly added a Light Heavyweight showdown for their August 29 card, as Anthony Smith is set for his Octagon return against the talented Aleksandar Rakic, in what promises to be an exciting fight.

According to an initial report from MMA Play 365, the Light Heavyweight bout is expected to be announced for UFC on August 29. The event currently doesn't have an official name nor a location.

Anthony Smith recently made his return to UFC competition when he stepped into the Octagon against the veteran Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC on ESPN+29 in May. The fight ended in a controversial note for 'Lionheart', as he was battered for five rounds before the referee eventually decided to call a TKO in favor of Texeira.

The stoppage drew criticism towards Smith's corner, as his team was blamed for not throwing in the towel for 'Lionheart' and referee Jason Herzog was also put on notice by many for not stopping the fight earlier.

However, Smith will be focusing on his upcoming fight, as the former Light Heavyweight contender aims to get back on winning terms against the talented Aleksandar Rakic. As for Rakic, he got off to a perfect start in the UFC, compiling a record of 4-0, with back-to-back knockout wins over Devin Clark and Jimi Manuwa. The Austrian, however, did suffer a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir last December.

The UFC is yet to officially announce the fight and the location for the August 29th card.

What's the next UFC event?

UFC Vegas 3 will be taking place this weekend and will feature a main event between Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in the Heavyweight Division. The fight promises to be an exciting bout and the rest of the card will also feature the likes of Raquel Pennington, Jim Miller, and Shane Burgos.