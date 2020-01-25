Anthony Smith set to make Octagon return against Light Heavyweight veteran at UFC Lincoln

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

25 Jan 2020, 06:50 IST SHARE

Anthony Smith

As the MMA universe gets set for this weekend's UFC Raleigh, the promotion took to Twitter and announced another highly exciting fight, as Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith will be making his return to the Octagon on the 25th of April against veteran Glover Teixeira in a Light Heavyweight bout.

Anthony Smith's last UFC fight

In his last Octagon outing, former UFC Light Heavyweight Championship contender Anthony Smith defeated another former Light Heavyweight Title challenger in the form of Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 153 on June 1, 2019.

Smith, having previously lost to Jon Jones in a title bout in the main event of UFC 235, managed to secure the win over Gustafsson via a brutal rear naked choke submission in the fourth round in order to win the bout and also bag a Performance of the Night bonus.

Smith vs Teixeira added to UFC Lincoln

On Friday, the UFC took to their official Twitter and Instagram handles in order to announce the addition of a Light Heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira for the upcoming Fight Night event in Nebraska which is set to take place on the 25th of April.

Both fighters will look to continue their winning streak, as Smith looks to secure two back-to-back wins in the Octagon, whereas, Teixeira will head into the fight on a three-fight winning streak.

Four other bouts have also been announced for the card and are as follows:

Antonina Shevchenko vs Cynthia Calvillo

Evan Dunham vs Michael Johnson

Andrew Sanchez vs Zak Cummings

Anthony Rocco Martin vs David Zawada

When is UFC Lincoln?

UFC Lincoln is scheduled for April 25, 2020 and will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.