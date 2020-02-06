Arjan Bhullar announced for a massive title fight

Arjan Bhullar

Former UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar will get a crack at the ONE Championship Heavyweight title as he has been confirmed to face the current titleholder, Brandon Vera, on May 29th later this year.

The massive heavyweight title fight is scheduled to happen at the ONE Championship: Code of Honor event in Manila, Philippines inside The Mall of Asia Arena.

Back in December 2015, Brandon Vera defeated Paul Cheng to became the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Champion. Vera has defended the title just twice ever since, once in 2016 against Hideki Sekine and the second time against Mauro Cerilli in November 2018, and both the title defenses ended in knockout wins for the champ.

Vera last fought in October 2019 and aimed to become a double champion in the promotion by challenging Aung La Nsang for the Light Heavyweight strap.

However, 'The Truth' suffered a second-round TKO loss against Nsang and has now shifted his focus back on the 205+ pound division. His opponent, Canadian Olympian Arjan Bhullar, is on a three-fight winning streak, having beaten Mauro Cerilli in October last year in his ONE debut.

The heavyweight title showdown is perfect from a stylistic standpoint as Vera (16-8-1) holds the edge when it comes to the striking while Bhullar is phenomenal on the ground owing to his sound wrestling foundation. Bhullar was always billed to be a world champion in the making and his moment of reckoning could finally come at Code of Honor in May.

