Arjan Bhullar Debuts AT ONE: DAWN OF HEROES Against Mauro Cerilli

India’s number one heavyweight mixed martial arts star Arjan Bhullar will make his ONE Championship debut against Italy’s Mauro “The Hammer” Cerilli in a three-round bout at ONE: DAWN OF HEROES on 2 August at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The 33-year-old Bhullar, who is of Punjabi Sikh descent, began his athletic career by winning a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi before competing at the 2012 Olympics in London. He then made his transition to mixed martial arts and has worked his way up the ranks by winning nine of his first 10 matches.

The Canadian-Indian heavyweight holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 9-1 and now will get the chance to put his skills on display on a larger platform.

Cerilli is a Cage Warriors Heavyweight Champion and a certified finisher known for his knockout power and submission skills. Prior to his ONE Championship debut, he was on an impressive five-bout win streak, with four of those wins ending with emphatic knockouts.

He lost in his promotional debut at ONE: Conquest of Champions in November 2018 when he got knocked out by ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera.

Cerilli, though, redeemed himself in March at ONE: Reign of Valor in Yangon, Myanmar when he knocked out Alain “The Panther” Ngalani in the first round.

Bhullar, who trains with Daniel Cormier, has shown incredible toughness and durability, as well as a well-rounded skill set. He can crack and grapple at the same time, which makes him a very dangerous opponent for anybody.

Cerilli will be a good litmus test for Bhullar in his ONE debut. If Bhullar can make a lasting statement in his first bout with the promotion, he could send a message to the reigning champion Vera.

India’s biggest star is about to take the ONE circle.