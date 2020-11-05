Amanda Nunes sits quite comfortably at the top of her divisions, but rising contender Aspen Ladd hopes to secure a fight against the reigning UFC double champion. Ladd recently discussed her title aspirations while speaking to MMA Junkie, as she continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL.

Aspen Ladd acknowledged the fact that Amanda Nunes doesn't have too many holes in her game, but hopes to cross paths with the champion. The rising Bantamweight contender believes she is one or two fights away from a title shot and is looking forward to dethroning the champ.

“Amanda doesn’t have a lot of holes; that’s why she’s champion. There’s a couple of things where maybe she can improve on, but she is so dominant, so good at what she does, that fighting her is a beast. It’s exciting when, and if, that comes up, but you don’t look at someone who’s been champ for so long and be like, ‘Ah, you’ve got glaring holes in your game,’ because even if they do, they’re aware of it and so far, it hasn’t played out where it’s detrimental to them.”

Aspen Ladd would definitely love to throw down with Amanda Nunes, however, even if the latter is to retire, Ladd would fight the next contender/champion in line.

“Personally, I’d love to fight her. But if she would retire before I get back or if something was to happen, OK, I’ll fight the next chick. But right now she is top dog, and you should want to have to fight her.”

When is Aspen Ladd expected to return to the UFC?

After suffering a loss to Germaine de Randamie in July 2019, Aspen Ladd bounced back with a win over Yana Kunitskaya last December. Currently on the sidelines, Ladd is expected to return in 2021 after fully recovering from her ACL and MCL injuries.