Aung La N Sang credits extra training for his ever-evolving jiu-jitsu

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang has worked on his weaknesses since losing both of his gold straps a few years back.

After admitting he neglected the grappling aspect of his training in the past, ‘The Burmese Python’ has appeared invigorated as of late. He won his last three contests by way of impressive stoppages.

A big part of that recent surge comes from his newfound confidence in his wrestling and jiu-jitsu. Those massive improvements were evident in his latest Circle outing last week, where he strangled Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Kill Cliff FC affiliate had his way with ‘King Kong Warrior’ on their feet until he got tagged by a hard shot and was taken down subsequently in round 2. In the past, Aung La N Sang was at a disadvantage on the ground, particularly in his back-to-back losses to reigning ONE middleweight king Reinier de Ridder.

But after sharpening his ground game behind closed doors, the 37-year-old looks like a whole different fighter as of late. Aung La calmly sunk in a modified guillotine choke when they hit the mat, leaving the Chinese fighter no choice but to tap out.

More impressively, Aung La didn’t have his hooks in at the time since his back was against the Circle wall.

Post-fight, the former two-division world champion told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post about the extra work he’s put on in to become a more versatile fighter:

“Lowkey, nobody knows it, of course, my trainers know it, but I’ve been working on my jiu-jitsu. I come like an hour before practice and I practice that. We’re going to get better everywhere.”

The replay of Aung La N Sang vs Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 is available for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

