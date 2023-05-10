Aung La N Sang describes the moment he knew he had Fan Rong hurt

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang knew he had the victory in the bag against Fan Rong even before the fight-ending submission hold in round 2 of their match last weekend.

The pair of hulking middleweights traded heavy leather at ONE Fight Night 10, where ‘The Burmese Python’ felt the wrath of 'King Kong Warrior’s' heavy punches.

It even looked like the Chinese powerhouse clipped Aung La early in the second round when he caught him with a massive counter left to the temple.

Speaking to Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post after the bout, the 37-year-old said he never felt imminent danger and argued that it was Fan Rong who was on the verge of getting knocked out:

“No, I didn’t feel it. I didn't feel anything. If you see at the end of the first round, he was like [hurt].”

Moreover, Aung La revealed that even Fan Rong acknowledged his lethal combos after being on the receiving end of them. The affable Myanmar hero even sprinkled some humor in his story, adding:

“At the end of the first round he was like, ‘Oh, good one.’ When a Chinese [fighter] starts speaking English you know it’s a good shot.”

Catch the full interview below:

After having some trouble with Fan Rong’s movement early on, Aung La N Sang found his stride when he switched to a southpaw stance.

The Kill Cliff FC product had busted up 'King Kong Warrior’s' face by the end of round 1, tagging him with crushing left hooks.

Aung La even showcased his ever-evolving jiu-jitsu, forcing the Chinese fighter to tap with a slick ninja choke with his back against the Circle wall.

North American fans can catch the replay of Aung La N Sang vs Fan Rong free of charge through Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes