Aung La N Sang recalls how he immediately connected with Henri Hooft at Kill Cliff FC

Aung La N Sang revealed details regarding his connection with Kill Cliff FC coach Henri Hooft.

‘The Burmese Python’ is set to return to the Circle on May 5 as a part of the promotion’s eagerly anticipated North American debut. Aung La will go for his third-straight win as he meets well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong.

Ahead of his appearance at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Aung La N Sang participated in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), answering questions from fans around the world. Asked about his take on Henri Hooft’s unique training techniques, ‘The Burmese Python’ said:

“Henri style is very fundamentally sound,” Aung La said. “No extra fancy movement, powerful and fundamentally sound punches and kicks. Henri was trained by Thais the many years he lived in Thailand. I would say he has great punching techniques which is lacking in some Asian standup. I choose him because he treated me with respect. He didn’t act like he was the coach and was better than me. He believed in me, which helps a lot as a fighter.”

The former two-division ONE world champion is still working his way back up the rankings after dropping three out of four, including back-to-back title losses to ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder. Scoring a first-round knockout against Japanese MMA legend Yushin Okami to close out his 2022, ‘The Burmese Python’ added another first-round knockout by walking through Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Aung La’s opponent, Fan Rong, will look to get back on the winning track after suffering a third-round submission loss to former ONE world champion Vitaly Bigdash in September 2021. Despite a middling 2-2 record inside the Circle, the ‘King Kong Warrior’ has 19 career wins versus three defeats with 17 of those wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

