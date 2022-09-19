"I've signed a bout agreement" - Aung La N Sang teases upcoming bout

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang looks to be on his way back to the Circle sooner rather than later based on recent comments he made in an interview with ONE Championship.

The former two-division world champion has taken a bit of a skid recently, dropping three of his last four - two of which resulted in him losing both his world titles to reigning middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. Prior to the losses to ‘The Dutch Knight’, Aung La N Sang had been on a seven-fight win streak.

Ready to get back to his winning ways, ‘The Burmese Python’ confirmed that he has signed a bout agreement and is currently in camp for his impending return.

“I don't know if I can announce this, but I've already signed a bout agreement. I can't tell who it is. But I've signed a bout agreement and I'm solely focused on this bout. As you know, I'm down to fight anybody in the world. So whoever it is, I'm down for it. But let me focus on my task at hand. Nothing else matters before that.”

The speculation now begins as to who will welcome Aung La N Sang back to the Circle.

Watch his highlight reel below:

Aung La N Sang looks to rediscover his jiu-jitsu game after recent skid

Aung La N Sang entered ONE Championship in 2014, earning three submissions in his first six victories before going on an impressive run that included five straight knockouts up until his loss to ‘The Dutch Knight’ at ONE: Inside the Matrix.

With his return imminent, ‘The Burmese Python’ is rediscovering his jiu-jitsu roots to better prepare himself against some of the most well-rounded fighters in the world. In an interview with South China Morning Post, Aung La discussed his reliance on getting the job done with his hands and how he hopes to change that going forward.

‘I'm just getting comfortable again being on the ground. Previously I've been too comfortable on my feet knocking people out. So now I've got to go back to my roots and work on my JiuJitsu, get my JiuJitsu game a little bit better, get my wrestling game a little bit better.”

Check out some of his best moments in the Circle below:

