ONE atomweight contender Alyse Anderson offered some pre-fight predictions about this Friday’s top winners at ONE on Prime Video 5.

This December, ONE Championship has treated super fans to two epic back-to-back shows in Manila, Philippines, that have been peppered with incredible matchups this year.

Co-headling ONE on Prime Video 5, they have teenage sensation Kade Ruotolo putting his ONE lightweight submission grappling belt on the line for the first time against Brazilian IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel.

The event will be streamed live for North American audiences with a prime video subscription.

Several predictions have been made on behalf of the promotion, with ‘Lil’ Savage Alyse Anderson kickstarting the discussion with her own personal opinion. Speaking about the Kade-Gabriel matchup, she predicted:

"Kade because he is the GOAT! He's very skilled and exciting every time he enters the Circle, and he has very slick submissions. I also don't think his opponent can match his endurance."

Indeed, it’s difficult to say the contrary, with Kade Ruotolo making revolutionary headways in the sport with his BJJ prowess. As Alyse Anderson pointed out, Kade has very slick submissions.

At the 2022 ADCC world championships last September, the American black belt submitted four of his opponents with nasty heel hooks and arm locks which propelled him to glory. Not to mention tapping out Uali Kruzhev via heel hook to win ONE lightweight gold.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Alyse Anderson gives confident prediction about winner of Ramazanov vs. Soldic matchup

Alyse Anderson continued to make bold predictions but was more specific about the upcoming welterweight war between Murad Ramazanov and Roberto Soldic. In a high stakes battle for a shot at the world title, Ramazanov and Soldic will put their elite skills to the test in one full sweep.

Ramazanov will put his perfect MMA record of 11-0 on the line as Soldic risks jeopardizing his 7-0 win streak and 85% knockout rate. Anderson is stoked to see what happens next but has a clear victor in mind. She told ONE Championship:

"Ramazanov will win because I think he will be able to weather the storm in the early rounds and get the finish."

