Becky Lynch sends a stern message to Jon Jones and other UFC fighters who want to join WWE

B ecky Lynch and Jon Jones.

Jon Jones recently told Sports Illustrated that a move to the WWE is inevitable for him and the pro wrestling fraternity has taken notice of the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion's statement.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch addressed Jones' comments during an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The Man stated that having a career in the challenging world of wrestling is no cakewalk. According to the WWE Superstar, to be a successful sports entertainer, you've got to love the business. Unlike MMA where a fighter competes once in every six months, pro wrestlers work multiple matches in a week and are on the road throughout the year.

The Irish Superstar is irked by people who think they can stroll into the WWE and easily get a big payday by working a handful of matches.

“Inevitable? Oh, alright. That is a pretty big word. Look, I think people think this is a cake walk. There is nothing like what we do. And it’s not as simple as just walking in here.

You have to make a name for yourself and you have to be obsessive with it. You have to love this. This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months. This is a thing where you are fighting three, four sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.

For people to sometimes think it’s an easy thing to do, that they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me,” she said. “It irks me — it does. Because I love this business more than anything. And if he loves it like I do, then come on then and I will show you the ropes. But, if he doesn’t and if he just wants to make some easy money, this is not the way to do it.” H/t Credit: MMAMania

VIDEO: The Man @BeckyLynchWWE cuts a fiery promo on MMA fighters who might think coming into pro wrestling is a “cakewalk.” pic.twitter.com/56BEAREGeE — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 11, 2020

Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez and Matt Riddle are some of the former MMA fighters who swapped the Octagon for the squared circle and have done a decent job thus far.

While Jon Jones still has a lot to offer in the UFC in the years to come, we could see Bones give pro wrestling a shot when he decides to hang up his gloves.