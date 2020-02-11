UFC star who wanted to "embarrass" Brock Lesnar keen on joining WWE

Over the last few years, we have seen several MMA fighters join WWE, with the latest one being Cain Velasquez. We could very well see yet another UFC star join WWE, as current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, said that a switch to WWE is "inevitable".

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Jones revealed the possibility of him joining WWE sometime in the future.

Jones said:

“I think it’s inevitable. I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar. I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

There was a lot of speculation about Jones and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar facing off in the UFC, with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealing that Lesnar wanted to face Jones, last year. Jones response was curt and brutal, where he said that Lesnar was "way too slow" and that he would "embarrass him".

A few WWE Superstars have commented about Jones before, with Seth Rollins calling him a "chump", while Kofi Kingston praising Jones and said that he has potential.

Lesnar was in talks of having another match in the UFC, even confronting Daniel Cormier in the ring, but The Beast signed a new deal with WWE and is reportedly retired from MMA.