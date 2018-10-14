Bellator 207: 3 Amazing Moments You Probably Missed From Bellator 207

Ryan Bader (right) and Matt Mitrione (left) headlined Bellator 207 in the Heavyweight Grand Prix Semi-Final

Bellator 207 was an excellent show by Bellator MMA. Coming the week after UFC 229, the promotion put on a show where the fighters respected each other in direct contrast from the events of the previous event.

The show was an excellent one, and even saw a record tied with from previous events, as in the pre-show, Mike Kimbel shone through with an excellent performance.

In all honesty, the show had a bit of everything, as there were fast knockouts, quick submissions, long drawn out decision fights, and even a fight with incredible wrestling.

The main event of the night saw a long drawn out fight between Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione, where Mitrione showed incredible heart, but frankly, it was not to be. Bader was the obviously dominant fighter, and did not let his opponent gain even the semblance of a foothold, bringing him down to the ground each time, and tiring him out with matt wrestling.

Eventually, Bader won, and made his way into the final of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament, where he is set to meet Fedor Emelianenko for the Heavyweight Championship.

However, other than the main event, there were several moments from the event which went under the radar, as people missed out on some incredible moments from the show.

In this article, we will cover three incredible moments which you might have missed from Bellator 207.

#1 Mandel Nello's One-Shot finish:

Mandel Nello (right) shut up all of his doubters!

Mandel Nello had an excellent showing in the first fight of the main card of the night when he faced Carrington Banks. Banks had put on a brilliant showing but had come face to face with a fighter who was just as determined to win the fight as he was.

While the earlier rounds were better matched between the two fighters, Mandel Nello took out Banks in the third round of the fight, with one of the best knockouts seen this year. His one-shot knee put Banks on the ground, and it was all over.

