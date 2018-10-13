Bellator 207 Results: Bellator 207 Full Card Results and Video Highlights, Bellator MMA

Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader headlined an amazing card at Bellator 207

Bellator 207 was the first of a two-event weekend from Bellator MMA. Coming the weekend after UFC 229 last weekend, this was a big start for Bellator's event weekend.

With Bellator 208 coming up tomorrow, featuring Fedor and Sonnen, Mixed Martial Arts fans are not in for any dearth of content this week. You can see what you have to look forward to on Bellator 208 here.

The main event of Bellator 207 puts together Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione in the semi-final of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament. The two fighters were both the favourites to be winning the tournament, so when they ended up facing each other in the semi-final instead, MMA fans were justifiably disappointed, as they potentially missed out on an immense final clash. On the other hand, with Fedor and Sonnen being the pairing from the other side of things, there is no way this fight is going to be disappointing.

On top of that, the fans were not robbed of Bader and Mitrione fighting, as the two did end up facing each other in the semi-final main event of the night.

The co-main event was brilliant as well, with Roy Nelson and Sergei Kharitonov facing each other in the fight.

Before delving into the main card results from the night, let's take a look at what happened in the Preliminary Undercard of the night.

Undercard:

Mike Kimbel vs. Alex Potts: Mike Kimbel defeated Alex Potts via Knockout (6 Seconds, 1st Round) Kastriot Xhema vs. Pat Casey: Pat Casey defeated Kastriot Xhema via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding: Janay Harding defeated Sinead Kavanagh via TKO (5 Minutes, 1st Round) Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou: Alexander Ballou defeated Lisa Blaine via Knockout (3 minutes and 28 seconds, 3rd Round) Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres: Andre Fialho defeated Javier Torres via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Kristi Lopez vs. Sarah Click: Sarah Click defeated Kristi Lopez via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

The Undercard delivered in a big way, with each fight showing why the card was important. Moving onto the main card now, let's take a look at what happened in each fight of the night.

#1 Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nello

Carrington Banks did not have quite the impact he was looking for!

Round 1: Mandel Nallo started off really strong, trying to push Banks again and again with kicks. Nallo hit Banks with a big kick which forced him back, following which Nallo got the takedown. It was all-Nallo till this point, as he tried to lock in the Anaconda. Banks escaped but was forced back down yet again. Banks finally escaped and got up, taking Nallo down. This time Nallo was unable to get up, but at the same time, Banks was not able to pick up the win by taking advantage either, with both fighters simply lasting out the round.

Round 2: Only 57 seconds into the second round, Nallo hit a devastating knee, and that was all she wrote for Banks. Banks was instantly out, and nothing more was needed there.

This might be a candidate for knockout of the year. pic.twitter.com/VDB0UZo0qt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2018

Result: Mandel Nallo defeated Carrington Banks via Knockout (57 seconds, 2nd Round)

