Bellator 208 Preview: Fedor vs. Sonnen Full Card Preview

UFC 229 was a huge occasion for Mixed Martial Arts. Not only was Conor McGregor making his long-awaited return to the UFC, but it also looked as if for the first time that Khabib Nurmagomedov's winning streak and undefeated career record were at any sort of risk.

While the main event of the night went a completely different way from what had been hoped for by many fans of the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, the event is now past. Ignoring all the drama playing out from the aftermath of the brawl after the main event, Bellator is set to host an equally dramatic weekend of Mixed Martial Arts.

With two back-to-back events planned, Bellator this weekend will have both Bellator 207 on Friday night, and Bellator 208 on Saturday night.

Bellator 208 is set to be special on quite a different plain with the card that they have set up for the event. While the first semi-final of the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix is set to take place in the first event of the weekend between Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader, the second event will be headlined by the second semi-final of the tournament, when Fedor Emelianenko takes on the ever-tough Chael Sonnen.

In the co-main event of the night, Benson Henderson takes on Saad Awad. While the fight pits Benson Henderson against someone of much lesser recognition in Saad Awad, that seems to be a theme of the night as a whole outside of the main event itself.

Undercard:

Jennifer Chieng vs. Jessica Ruiz Shaquan Moore vs. David Meshkhoradze Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fiore Zarrukh Adashev vs. Christian Medina Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukja Mike Diorio vs. Drews Rodriguez Jeremy Puglia vs. Eric Olsen Frankie Buenafuente vs. James Gonzalez Suhrob Aidarbekov vs. Tommy Espinosa Robson Gracie vs. Jamal Pottinger

While prelims are no doubt exciting, the main card has five of the most awaited fights from this weekend's events.

