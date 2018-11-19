×
Bellator 209 Results: 'Pitbull vs. Sanchez' Results from Bellator: Tel Aviv, Israel

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:36 IST

Bellator 209 was a huge card for Bellator MMA
Bellator 209 took place on the 16th of November, 2018, in Tel Aviv, Israel and was an insanely good show, with each fight bringing with it an immense amount of entertainment.

The main card was stacked and saw “Pitbull” Patricio Freire (27-4) defend his Featherweight title against the up and coming star Emmanuel Sanchez (17-3) in the main event of the night. It was a huge opportunity for Sanchez when he took on this veteran of the Octagon as it was also the first-ever title opportunity he got in his entire career.

The co-main event of the night was between Ryan Couture and Haim Gozali. This was not the first time these two came across each other in the cage, as they had met previously at Bellator 180, where Couture had come away with the Unanimous Decision victory.

The rest of the card had plenty of action to keep the viewers entertained. In this article, we will be taking a look at each of the fights on the main card in detail as well as the results from the Preliminary Card.

Before heading into the Main Card, the Preliminary Card Results are as follows:

Preliminary Card:

Khonry Gracie vs. Ron Becker — Khonry Gracie via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Aviv Gozali vs. Anton Lazebnov — Aviv Gozali via Submission (Armbar, 4 minutes and 27 seconds, Round 1).

Ion Pop vs. Itsik Rubinov — Itsik Rubinov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Shimon Smotritsky vs. Matan Levi — Shimon Smotritsky via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Fadi Haiyadre vs. Christos Nicolaou — Christos Nicolaou via TKO (4 minutes and 48 seconds, Round 1).

Honor Kelesh vs. Andrei BarbarosaAndrei Barbarosa via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Yulia Sachkov vs. Viktoria MakarovaViktoria Makarova via TKO (2 minutes and 44 seconds, Round 1).

Kirill Medvedovsky vs. Denis PalancicaDenis Palancica via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Sidemar HonorioSidemar Honorio via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).

Jackie Gosh vs. Jamil IbragimovJamil Ibragimov via TKO (1 minute and 37 seconds, Round 1).

Nisim Rozalis vs. Nika Ben TuashyNika Ben Tuashy via TKO (47 seconds, Round 1).

Now, let's get into the main card from the night.

#5 Adam Keresh vs. Kirill Sidelnikov:

Adam Keresh got the win he was looking for
Adam Keresh was the hot hometown favourite heading into this fight. He got taken down early, but when he got up, he brought the crowd to their feet as well. A head kick from him saw Sidelnikov get hurt, and then a hook finished the first fight of the main card fast.

Results: Adam Keresh defeated Kirill Sidelnikov via Knockout (1st Round, 1 minute and 12 seconds).

