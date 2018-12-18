Bellator 212 Results: Michael Chandler shines again

Ani Banerjee

Bellator 212 MMA was an incredible show on Friday, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bellator MMA's Friday's show had an excellent showing front of a huge crowd at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Bellator 212 event was headlined by a Bellator Lightweight Championship fight, where the champion, Brent Primus, faced the former Champion Michael Chandler. The two had been expected fighter earlier in the year at Bellator 197, but an injury to Primus made sure that the matchup could not take place.

The fight was rescheduled and the former Champion faced Primus in the Hawaii show.

Also on this card, Jay Ayala and Frank Mir faced each other in the co-main event match of the night.

Another big fight was a women's flyweight bout, which took place between the former title contender Alejandra Lara and Juliana Velasquez. Lara's previous fight was for the Bellator Women's Flyweight Title against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. An unfortunate loss there saw her lose out on the opportunity. A win here would see her bounce back from the bad loss.

You can see what happened on Bellator MMA's Preliminary Card right here before we move onto the main card!

Preliminary card

Featherweight: Toby Misech vs. Edward Thommes: Result - Toby Misech defeated Edward Thommes via TKO (Flying knee and punches, Round 3, 2 minutes and 25 seconds)

Featherweight: Kaeo Meyer vs. Tywan Claxton: Result - Tywan Claxton defeated Kaeo Meyer via TKO (Punches, Round 1, 2 minutes and 56 seconds)

Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Brysen Bolohao: Result - Robson Gracie Jr. defeated Brysen Bolohao via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, Round 2, 4 minutes)

Lightweight: Brandon Pieper vs. Chris Avila: Result - Chris Avila defeated Brandon Pieper Submission (Rear Naked Choke, Round 1, 3 minutes 44 seconds)

(Dark Bout) Featherweight: Paul Lopes vs. Nick Badis: Result - Nick Badis defeated Paul Lopes via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, Round 1, 3 minutes and 13 seconds)

Read on to find out what happened on the main card for the night!

