Bellator 213 Results: Macfarlane vs. Letourneau

Ani Banerjee
18 Dec 2018, 15:34 IST

Bellator 213 was one of the best Bellator events of the year
Bellator 213 was one of the best Bellator events of the year

Bellator 213: Macfarlane vs. Letourneau was the second event in a row for Bellator MMA which took place at Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, following Bellator 212 from the previous night.

Following Michael Chandler's immense return to the top of Bellator, it was time for the Bellator Women's Flyweight Champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane taking on Valérie Létourneau in the main event of the night defending her title.

What should have been a middleweight bout but turned into a catchweight bout, took place as well, when former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lyoto Machida faced off against former Bellator Champion, Rafael Carvalho in the co-main event of the night.

The fight card had some incredible fights on both the main card and the preliminary card. In this article, we are going to display the results of the preliminary card first, before delving into the Main Card from the night.

Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at the results from the Preliminary Card, including all the dark bouts which were featured on the card. 

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Isaac Hopps vs. Dustin Barca: Results - Dustin Barca defeated Isaac Hopps via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Catchweight (180 lbs): Chris Cisneros vs. Maki Pitolo: Result - Maki Pitolo defeated Chris Cisneros Submission (Rear Naked Choke, Round 3, 2 minutes and 40 seconds)

Bantamweight: Shojin Miki vs. Kai Kamaka III: Result - Kai Kamaka III defeated Shojin Miki via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dark bout - Lightweight: Spencer Higa vs. Ryan Dela Cruz: Result - Ryan Dela Cruz defeated Spencer Higa via Unanimous Decision

Dark bout - Light Heavyweight: Kala Hose vs. Marcus Gamble: Result - Marcus Gamble defeated Kala Hose via TKO (Punches, Round 1)

Dark bout - Flyweight: Michael Nakagawa vs. Russell Mizuguchi: Result - Russell Mizuguchi defeated Michael Nakagawa via Unanimous Decision

Dark bout - Featherweight: Timothy Teves vs. Canaan Kawaihae: Result - Canaan Kawaihae defeated Timothy Teves via Unanimous Decision

Now, let's take a look at all the fights on the main card, and what happened there.

