Bellator 220 Results: Unthinkable draw and Doctor's Stoppage ends title fights

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 28 Apr 2019, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rory MacDonald vs Jon Fitch

Bellator 220: MacDonald vs Fitch had two Championship bouts on the card, and now that it is behind us, it is safe to say that the fans are far from happy at the way things turned out in both the Bellator fights.

Rory MacDonald had to defend his title against Jon Fitch, while Ilima-Lei Macfarlane had a title fight against Veta Arteaga in their main event and co-main event MMA fights.

The popular opinion about the two Championship fights at Bellator 220 was that both fights ended in an anticlimactic fashion, although they did make for some entertaining viewing.

So, without any more delay, let's get into all the Bellator 220 results immediately.

Bellator 220 Undercard Results

Aviv Gozali defeated Travis Crain via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 2 minutes and15 seconds, Round 1).

Brandon Faumui defeated Chris Avila via Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28).

Matt Perez defeated Justin Tenedora via KO (Punches, 4 minutes and 52 seconds, Round 1).

Cass Bell defeated Peter Ishiguro via KO (Punches, 2 minutes and 59 seconds, Round 2).

Chuck Campbell defeated Bruno Casillas via KO (Knee, 1 minute and 45 seconds, Round 1).

Advertisement

Hyder Amil defeated Paradise Vaovasa via Submission (Rear Naked Choke,.2 minutes and 34 seconds, Round 1).

Josh San Diego defeated Brandon Laroco via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

Jordan Williams defeated Diego Herzog via TKO (Punches, 1 minute and 21 seconds, Round 3).

Abraham Vaesau defeated Justin Roswell via TKO (Punches, 1 minute and 59 seconds, Round 1).

Bellator 220 Main Card Results:

Gaston Bolanos vs Nathan Stolen

Nathan Stolen could not steal a win in his fight against Gaston Bolanos.

Bolanos ended the fight on a violent note yet again, extending his winning streak to 5-0. The fight was fast-paced and saw Stolen land on his back after a lethal left hook. A couple more strikes saw the referee call the fight.

FULL FIRST ROUND - Nathan Stolen vs. Gaston Bolanos - This first round was 🔥!



The #Bellator220 Main Card is live now on 📲 @DAZN_USA!

Tune in with @SkySports in the 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/SjFi1unpUK — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Results: Gaston Bolanos defeated Nathan Stolen by TKO (Strikes, 2 minutes and 21 seconds, Round 1)

Phil Davis defeated Liam McGeary

This was not the first occasion on which Phil Davis faced Liam McGeary. The pair had faced off before, and in that fight, Davis was able to get a five-round Unanimous Decision finish over McGeary. This time, however, it was all about getting the finish, and he managed that with wondrous ease.

Davis used his striking, and in the 3rd round, even his wrestling, to dominate proceedings. He landed huge ground and pound shots on McGeary, forcing the other fighter to actually tap out.

Phil Davis defeated Liam McGeary via TKO (Jaw injury, 4 minutes and 11 seconds, Round 3)

Benson Henderson vs Adam Piccolotti

Benson Henderson found himself in trouble for most of Round 1 in this fight, as Adam Piccolotti took him on quite the fight. He was almost submitted but got out of each situation, and actually finished the round strong. He took the second round by the collar and cut Adam open on the nose via an elbow. The fight was every bit a barn burner.

Check out the dynamic FULL FIRST ROUND of tonight's bout between @AdamPiccolotti and @BensonHenderson. pic.twitter.com/0XCM2W2nAO — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

The third and last round was narrow between both fighters, with them reversing the offence of the other. However, Henderson finished strong, on top of Piccolotti, thereby gaining the little edge he needed to get the round.

Benson Henderson defeated Adam Piccolotti via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defeated Veta Arteaga for the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Title

The Champion came into this fight to win, and she took it up to the 3rd round. Arteaga fought back viciously, and defended herself in the 1st round, when the Champion took her down twice. The second round saw her taken down again, but she defended herself well, and fought back with an elbow that cut open the Macfarlane.

Catch the FULL FIRST ROUND between the champ - @Ilimanator and the challenger - @Ms_Veta at #Bellator220. pic.twitter.com/LTQfArg26o — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Ilima got her own back with quite the elbow as well, and the cut was a bad one. It opened a gash on Arteaga, with the blood flowing enough that the doctor had to call a stop to the proceedings.

Big elbow from the champ, @Ilimanator in round two. 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/sTAlCSajzk — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defeated Veta Arteaga via TKO (Doctor stoppage, 1 minute and 50 seconds, Round 3) to defend Bellator Women’s Flyweight Title

Rory MacDonald vs Jon Fitch for the Bellator MMA Welterweight Title

The main event was one that no one was expecting -- be it the ending or the manner in which they got there. The fight ended in a majority draw, with Fitch winning one scorecard, but the rest of the card declaring it to be 47-47.

Fitch penetrated MacDonald's 'ironclad' defence easily, and cut open the Champion easily. MacDonald ended up doing more damage, but he was outwrestled by Fitch. The fight was one where Fitch could have gone through, but since MacDonald had defended his title successfully, he was put through to the next round of the tournament to face Neiman Gracie.

Rory MacDonald vs Jon Fitch ends in majority draw (48-46 Fitch, 47-47, 47-47). Rory MacDonald advances due to defending his title.