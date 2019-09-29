Bellator 228 News: A.J. McKee wins fight in 8 seconds

AJ McKee at Bellator 228

A.J. McKee is one of the fighters who is creating a lot of noise in the world of MMA. Since arriving on the MMA scene he has proved himself to be beyond most fighters who can face him.

In fact, such has been his dominance, A.J. McKee is yet to face a single defeat in the Octagon. His ability in the cage has proven to be unparalleled so far with several wins to his name. He proved it yet again at Bellator 228 with a dominant win over Georgi Karakhanyan.

A.J. McKee and the undefeated Bellator streak

McKee made his debut in Bellator MMA back in 2015. Ever since then, he has gone on to win fight after fight, no matter who it is that he has faced inside the cage. Heading into Bellator 228, he had a perfect record of 14-0. In his career, he had won five bouts via decision, while he had won 5 via knockout, and 4 via submission.

With this record, he was tied with Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez with the most number of submission victories in the Bellator Featherweight division.

With victories over the likes of Pat Curran and Justin Lawrence, he went in to fight Georgi Karakhanyan. Karakhanyan was a UFC veteran with a record of 28-9-1 heading into the fight.

A.J. McKee defeats Georgi Karakhanyan

The fight did not even last 10 seconds. With a left to Georgi early on, McKee dropped his opponent. He followed up on the ground and the fight had to be stopped as Karakhanyan was completely out.

"FASTER THAN A TIK TOK VIDEO!" 🗣️



AJ McKee needed only EIGHT seconds for his KO! MASTERFUL. #Bellator228 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wC83D2Mpxt — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) September 29, 2019

On the same card, earlier in the night, A.J. McKee's father, Antonio McKee had been in action.

Much like his son, he too had managed a KO victory over his opponent at 49 years of age.

Forty-nine-year-old Antonio McKee picks up the TKO victory while cornered by son @AJMcKeeJr, who fights later on the same card (via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/vh6WnB2ohK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 29, 2019

With this win, A.J. McKee will be facing Derek Campos in December in the next round of the Featherweight tournament.

