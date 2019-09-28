Bellator Dublin Results: Queally, MVP and Gallagher record emphatic victories (video highlights)

Bellator Dublin: James Gallagher vs Roman Salazar

Tonight Bellator hosted the first of three massive events scheduled for this weekend, laying on an impressive card with a distinctly European flavour at Dublin's 3 Arena - headlined by James Gallagher and Roman Salazar.

Scott Coker and the bosses at Bellator HQ will surely be happy with an emphatic start to what promises to be an incredible weekend of fights, with two more Bellator events coming up in the next two days.

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor was a notable presence at cage side at the 3 Arena tonight, however it was his Straight Blast Gym teammates who took the spotlight for the majority of the evening as Peter Queally, Richard Kiely and James Gallagher all stepped up to fight in front of their home town crowd.

Tonight's explosive collection of fights provided certainly did not disappoint, and provide a second-round TKO, a first-round submission and a first-round knock out, on a night that will leave the Irish MMA fans looking forward to tomorrow's follow-up event Bellator 227, which will be headlined by Benson Henderson and Miles Jury.

Bellator have made no secret of their desire to dominate the mixed martial arts market in European territories and tonight's fights will only elevate the promotion's growing reputation on the European continent, as they continue to provide world-class entertainment for the European MMA community.

There will be no respite following Bellator 227 tomorrow night as the promotion heads back to the USA for Bellator 228 just hours later for another mouth-watering event, which is set to be headlined by Patricio Friere and Juan Archuleta in Inglewood, California.

Click through to see the incredible video highlights and the results from Bellator Dublin, the first of three enormous events scheduled for this weekend...

Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via TKO

Peter Queally landed a stunning TKO victory tonight at Bellator Dublin

The Irish crowd gave local boy Peter Queally a truly rousing reception as he made his way to the cage. Unfortunately and somewhat unsurprisingly, the Dublin crowd were not quite so welcoming to Englishman Ryan Scope.

Queally rode the wave of hometown support in the first round and landed some huge punches to his opponent, however Scope was able to weather the storm and take the fight to a second round.

Queally struggled in the early stages of round two and very nearly succumbed to a rear-naked choke.

However, the Irishman impressively managed to get back to his feet, where he landed and enormous right hand to finish the fight.

The Dublin crowd, including Queally's SBG teammate Conor McGregor at ringside, were obviously ecstatic with the dominant victory from their hometown hero.

Peter Queally has done it!



Despite being dropped early in round 1, "The Showstopper" puts on an epic comeback to finish Ryan Scope!



Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and Virgin Media 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/L1AKDYRzc0 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

