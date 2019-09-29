Bellator 228 News: Featherweight Grand Prix tournament quarter-final MMA bracket decided

A.J. McKee

The first four fights on the main card were followed by a pause during which the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Tournament Quarter-Final selections took place.

During the selection, the MMA fighters drew cards by which they would get to select the time that they would like to fight and the fighters they would like to face in their next bouts. Following the selection of the other seven fighters, the Featherweight Champion, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire went on last to shake up the chosen bouts and select the time and the opponent that he would like to face.

Bellator MMA Featherweight Grand Prix Quarter-Final brackets

The final quarter-final spots are as follows.

A.J. McKee vs Derek Campos — December 2019 Adam Borics vs Darrion Caldwell — January 2020 Emmanuel Sanchez vs Daniel Weichel — February 2020 Patricio 'Pitbull' vs Pedro Carvalho — March 2020

Originally, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire was set to fight Adam Borics following the selection of all the fighters. Darrion Caldwell was supposed to go head-to-head with Pedro Carvalho.

Since Pitbull was given the choice to choose any fight any time, he had the right to overwrite all previous decisions made by the fighters. As a result, he first asked all the fighters who would like to face him.

Having come into the selection show just after his five-round battle at Bellator 228, he looked extremely tired. When he saw that all the fighters stood up and volunteered to face him, he made the decision that he would take time to rest and train before his next fight, and made the selection of March.

Finally, he moved Darrion Caldwell to the January fight and instead selected Pedro Carvalho as bis opponent. Facing Pitbull, Caldwell will have the opportunity to fight for the title in the quarter-final itself.

