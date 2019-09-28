Bellator 227 Results: Former UFC Champion scores a big win; submission win by future prospect

Bellator 227

Bellator 227 was a combined event taking place in the 3Arena at Dublin. With Bellator Dublin taking place earlier in the night, headlined by James Gallagher vs Roman Salazar, there was only one more event left as former UFC Champion Benson Henderson took on Myles Jury in the main event.

The co-main event saw Kiefer Crosbie fighting Hugo Pereira.

Overall, it was an exciting night of MMA and saw some good fights on the card. With the Dublin crowd already fired up from Bellator Dublin which took place earlier, the night was a good one for everyone in the Octagon.

In this article, we are going to talk about all the results from Bellator 227.

Frans Mlambo vs Dominique Wooding

The first fight on the Bellator Dublin card saw Frans Mlambo take on Dominique Wooding. Both fighters were coming into the event on the back of their first-ever wins at Bellator and they both had their intents set on making sure that they did not suffer a loss this time either.

Unfortunately, someone had to be the one to lose the fight, and in this case, it was Dominique Wooding.

They both went all 3 rounds as they looked to take advantage of each other's weaknesses. During the fight, Mlambo even suffered an injury when he was elbowing Wooding.

Though the second round saw Mlambo being dominated a little, he was still able to get back momentum in the third round and his kicks saw his opponent backing up as he was not ready for that level of offense.

Mlambo was taken down several times, but each time he made up for it by showering down shots on his opponent.

Results: Frans Mlambo defeated Dominique Wooding via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

