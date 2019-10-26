Bellator 231 Results: Unexpected end to Jake Hager's fight, former UFC Champion ends 4-year losing streak, Batista shows up

Jake Hager and Batista

Bellator rolled into the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for the first night of its doubleheader. Bellator 231 was headlined by a rematch between heavyweight veterans Frank Mir and Roy Nelson. Frank Mir ended his four-year wait for a win by getting the win over 'Big Country'.

The other major attraction on the card was Jake Hager's third professional MMA fight, which was billed as the former WWE Superstar's first real test inside the cage.

The co-main event of the evening saw an exciting Light Heavyweight contest between Phil Davis and Karl Albrektsson. Former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings made her Bellator debut against IIara Joane.

The five fights on the main card had many great moments and it built upon the solid foundation set up by the undercard talents. Bellator 231 was a star-studded event as Dave Batista was one of the Superstars who was spotted at the show. All in all, the latest Bellator offering was a solid watch.

Here are the results and highlights of the show:

Bellator 231 Results: Prelims

Tim Caron def. Lucas Borges via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jessy Miele def. Talita Nogueira via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

Steve Mowry def. Gokhan Saricam via submission (kimura) (0:56 Round 2)

Dalton Rosta def. Claude Wilcox via TKO (4:23, Round 2)

Elise Reed def. Rebecca Bryggman via TKO (4:48, Round 1)

Connor Dixon def. Orkhan Ismatzade via submission (kimura) (0:42, Round 1)

Jonathan Manley def. Thiago Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Killys Mota def. Mandel Nallo via TKO (1:16, Round 3)

Bellator 231 Results: Main Card

#1 Jake Hager (2-0) vs. Anthony Garrett (4-2) (Heavyweight)

Round 1: They touched gloves and Hager tried to clinch within seconds.

Hager finally got the clinch and dragged Garrett towards the fence. Hager connected with a few short punches in the clinch with Garrett's back against the cage.

Hager connected with a few solid knee strikes after they broke away. Garrett attempted the jab but ate a punch in the process. The fight was momentarily stopped after Garret got hit in the groin with a knee. Hager got in a few good punches as well while trying to make inroads.

The fight resumed and Hager circled looking for an opening. The fight was stopped yet again after Hager kneed Garrett in the groin. Hager had a frustrated look on his face as the doctors entered the cage to tend to Garrett.

Garrett was unable to continue and the fight was adjudged as a no-contest.

Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett ended in a no-contest due to an accidental groin strike

The newcomer, Anthony Garrett heads to the Bellator cage NOW to do battle at #Bellator231! pic.twitter.com/iiXl7WS9IU — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 26, 2019

The one and only @RealJakeHager is here and looks ready to do battle on his way to the Bellator cage.



Watch #Bellator231 LIVE on @ParamountNet and simulcast on @DAZN_USA! pic.twitter.com/KhRxOVe3Vq — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 26, 2019

