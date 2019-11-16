Bellator 234 Results from Israel: Unexpected winner in main event; father-son duo earn stoppages in back-to-back fights

Sergei Kharitonov vs Linton Vassell

Bellator 234 took place in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Bellator MMA continued their travels over the globe, their fight in Israel was headlined by Sergei Kharitonov as he took on Linton Vassell.

The card was a stacked one, and once it was done, the results were obvious. There was a pretty big upset on the card as well, with an unexpected fighter getting the win over the heavy favorite. Altogether, it turned out to be quite the impressive showing for Bellator, and without any further, here are the results from the show.

Before heading into the main card, let's take a look at the Preliminary Card results from the night as well.

Preliminary Card Results from Bellator 234

Welterweight fight: Maslis Tomer defeated David Malka via TKO (Round 3)

Featherweight fight: Itay Tratner vs. Elias Mamadov (Split Decision Draw)

Light Heavyweight fight: Noam Voldman defeated Nisim Rozalis via Split Decision

Flyweight fight: Itay Lipszyc defeated Itzik Vakobov via Submission (heel hook, Round 1, 2 minutes and 52 seconds)

Light Heavyweight fight: Eli Aronov defeated Sari Hleihil via Split Decision (30-26, 27-28, 30-26)

Bantamweight fight: Ben Cohen defeated Maksym Tkachuk via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke, Round 1, 3 minutes and 17 seconds)

Bantamweight fight: Mikail Dulgher defeated Ofir Leibel via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight fight: Raz Bring vs. Naziri Daniliuk via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight fight: Kirill Medvedovsly defeated Akhmed Fararzha via Submission (Guillotine Choke, Round 2)

Catchweight fight: Vuqar Keramov defeated Gustavo Wurlitzer via KO (Round 1, 1 minute and 29 seconds)

Welterweight fight: Simon Smotritsky defeated Illia Hladkii via TKO (Round 1, 2 minutes and 10 seconds)

Heavyweight fight: Adam Keresh defeated Vladimir Fedin via KO (Round 1, 3 minutes and 29 seconds)

Welterweight fight: Robson Gracie Jr. defeated Ameer Basheer via Submission Triangle (Round 1, 4 minutes and 39 seconds)

Women's Featherweight fight: Sinéad Kavanagh defeated Olga Rubin via TKO (Round 2, 4 minutes and 37 seconds)

Bantamweight fight: Ron Becker defeated Artem Kazartsev via TKO (Round 1, 2 minutes and 57 seconds)

Main card results from Bellator 234

Austin Vanderford vs Grachik Bozinyan

The fight opened with Austin Vanderford dominating early on. He threw leg kicks and misses with a charging looping right that might have won him the fight. Vanderford was lookiong to get the takedown, but could not. Instead, the two battled on their feet, with Vanderford managing to keep control, but eating some big shots all the same.

The second round went rather differently. While Bozinyan was still throwing strikes and shots, Vanderford had more control with leg kicks and hurt Bozinyan's lead leg. He came out swinging and took down Bozinyany, getting the round.

The final round saw Vandergord dominaate yet again, with Bozinyan's strikes and assault blocked, while getting taken down. He stayed on the ground as Vanderford battered him throughout the third round on his way to getting the win.

Results: Austin Vanderford defeated Grachik Bozinyan via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

