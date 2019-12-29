Bellator 237 Results: MMA Legend retires, Former UFC Champion destroyed in the main event

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Bellator 237.

Bellator and Rizin combined forces to deliver one of the biggest MMA cards of the year. It was a fitting end to the decade as two veterans of the sport, Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson locked horns in the main event.

The rest of the main card saw top talents from Rizin and Bellator face each other with bragging rights on the line.

Michael 'Venom' Page, Keita Nakamura, Michael Chandler, Lorenz Larkin, Ilara Joanne and Kana Watanabe were just some of the big names from both the promotions who took centre stage at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Thankfully for the fans, the fighters on the star-studded card delivered a very entertaining show.

Here are the results and highlights of Bellator 237:

#1. Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs. Daron Cruickshank (22-12) (Lightweight)

Daron Cruickshank, who was on a two-fight losing streak, came out to Hulk Hogan's Real American theme song. The 26-year-old Goiti Yamauchi, on the other hand, had lost just once in his last six fights and was the odds-on favourite to get the victory in this fight.

Round 1: Yamauchi began in southpaw while Daron shifted stances. Goiti stayed steady and fired off a few body kicks.

Cruickshank showed more movement and attempted a spinning back-fist but missed. Yamauchi got hold of Daron's back in the standing position and then looked to get in the seatbelt position.

Advertisement

He gradually mounted himself atop Daron, pushed his foot off the fence and used the momentum to get his opponent down to the ground. Goiti got on his back and looked to get the under hooks for the Rear Naked Choke.

He flawlessly cranked it up and got the submission.

Result: Goiti Yamauchi def. Daron Cruickshank via submission (Rear Naked Choke) (3:11, Round 1)

Yamauchi's grappling superiority was just too much for his Rizin opponent. He notched up another submission and now holds the record for most RNC finishes in Bellator.

1 / 6 NEXT