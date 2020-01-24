Bellator 238: Cris Cyborg says she is happy to not be 'struggling' in the UFC

Cris Cyborg is set to face Julia Budd

At Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg will be returning to the cage as she takes on the Bellator Featherweight Champion Julia Budd in her very first fight in the company. Having been signed by Bellator very soon after her contract with the UFC was up, the former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce Champion will now have the opportunity to become a Bellator Champion as well.

Heading into the event, Cyborg is extremely happy. For Cyborg, this is not about adding another Championship to her collection, although she agrees that would be nice. Instead, it is about getting a chance to start a new chapter in her career.

“I feel happy, for new chapter in my career. Excited to have this fight.”

Towards the end of her time in the UFC, her very public dispute with Dana White saw Cyborg in the headlines almost on a regular basis, but for all the wrong reasons.

Now, she has a chance to restart her career, away from all of that controversy and with the opportunity to prove her abilities in the cage.

“I feel in my heart, that loss is God’s gift. Because if (it did) not happen, I would not be here now. And now I am so happy for this new chapter, new era for me. I’m so happy in Bellator. If not happen, I would have to stay unhappy and struggling every day. And now I’m happy here, you know? Now I am focused on training, fighting.”

She is happy and is ready to spread the joy around by winning her first title in Bellator. The event will be taking place on 25th January 2020.

