Bellator 239 Results: Ruth vs Amosov - Incredible upset at Bellator; Undefeated streak continues

Bellator 239

Bellator 239 started off the weekend double-header of the promotion in quite a big way. The night was headlined by Yaroslav Amosov taking on Ed Ruth, while there were a number of big fights on the card as well.

With a huge upset taking place, as well as it being a bad night for former collegiate wrestlers, here are the full results from the night of action.

Tyrell Fortune found himself knocked out by Tim Johnson in a result that no one had seen coming and one that gives Johnson a huge boost up the card as well. Having lost this fight, it remains to be seen what's next for Fortune.

As for Ed Ruth, the former three-time Division 1 National Wrestling Champion found himself to be outclassed by Yaroslav Amosov. The fight was close, but the headliner of the night ended up going in the favor of Amosov, leading to him having an undefeated streak of 23-0.

Elsewhere, Myles Jury was able to do himself justice, having defeated Brandon Girtz in a close fight via Decision.

Bellator 239 Main Card Results:

Welterweight Fight: Yaroslav Amosov defeated Ed Ruth via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight Fight: Myles Jury defeated Brandon Girtz via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Fight: Timothy Johnson defeated Tyrell Fortune via KO (punches, Round 1, 2 minutes and 35 seconds)

Heavyweight Fight: Valentin Moldavsky defeated Javy Ayala via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)

Bellator 239 Preliminary Card Results:

Light Heavyweight Fight: Grant Neal defeated Claude Wilcox via TKO (punches, Round 3, 3 minutes and 37 seconds)

Bantamweight Fight: Joshua Hill defeated Vinicius Zani via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight Fight: Solo Hatley defeated Gaston Bolanos via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Women's Flyweight Fight: Denise Kielholtz defeated Kristina Williams Submission (rear-naked choke, Round 1, 2 minutes and 15 seconds)

Featherweight Fight: Teejay Britton defeated Gabriel Varga via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bantamweight Fight: Keith Lee defeated Shawn Bunch via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Christian Edwards defeated Marco Hutchison via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Bellator 239 Post-event Card Results

Heavyweight Fight: Davion Franklin defeated J.W Kiser via TKO (punches, Round 1, 1 minute and 40 seconds)

Lightweight Fight: Christopher Gonzalez defeated Aaron McKenzie via Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Featherweight Fight: Kevin Croom defeated Adil Benjilany via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight Fight: Cris Lencioni defeated Salim Mukhidinov via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (175 lbs) Fight: Kyle Crutchmer defeated Scott Futrell via Submission (anaconda choke, Round 1, 2 minutes and 58 seconds)