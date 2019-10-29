Bellator News: President Scott Coker claims Rory MacDonald's current contract is yet to expire

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 29 Oct 2019, 21:12 IST

Rory MacDonald and Scott Coker

Following his recent loss to Douglas Lima at Bellator 232, Rory MacDonald expressed his desire to re-sign a fresh contract with Bellator and it seems like he will have his way as President Scott Coker has confirmed that the promotion is working on a new contract for the former UFC welterweight title challenger.

However, contrary to what MacDonald recently reported, his current contract has not expired, as per Coker. (h/t MMA Fighting)

MacDonald's current contract hasn't expired yet, claims Coker

While addressing a probable trilogy fight with Douglas Lima who beat him in the main event at Bellator 232, which was a part of the Bellator welterweight Grand-Prix, MacDonald said that he required to “re-sign” with the promotion before going ahead with the fight as his current contract has expired.

Coker however, said that MacDonald's current contract is yet to expire while also expressing his desire to keep him in the fray for a title shot despite his recent loss.

”Rory’s contract has not expired, and we have remaining rights. I think he’s a great fighter. I think he’s probably the No. 2 welterweight in our roster, so yeah, we would love to. But we’ll see.”

It was back in 2016 when MacDonald signed with Bellator after seeing out his contract with the UFC. Life at Bellator has been a bumpy ride for MacDonald as he failed to win the welterweight title in a fight against former champion Gegard Mousasi and after a tie in a bout against Jon Fitch, he questioned his desire to continue fighting. The most recent loss against Lima must have been a difficult pill to swallow for the welterweight but he expressed his desire to come back stronger.

