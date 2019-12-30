Bellator News: Quinton Jackson comments on rumors that his fight against Fedor Emelianenko was fixed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Quinton Jackson posing for photos with Emelianenko's team after the fight.

Quinton 'Rampage Jackson lost to Fedor Emelianenko in the main event of the recently concluded Bellator 237 event.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion got dropped by a punch at 2:30 in the very first round, however, replays clearly showed that the finishing strike from the Russian legend wasn't all that powerful.

This has kicked off a conspiracy theory amongst the fans that the fight may have been fixed.

Rampage took to Instagram and squashed the speculation before owning up to the loss. Jackson admitted that he was extremely out of the shape for the fight, which ended up costing him the final Bellator fight of the decade.

He made no excuses for the loss and thanked his 'real fans' for all the support.

“When that bag secured and the ladies waiting back in the room 😂💀🤦🏾‍♂️ @MKingRingo @EntangledEntertainment (I’ll never do a fixed fight Fador won fair,i have to get my weight down,that loss was on me.. non fighters need to 🤫) much love to my real fans,you win some lose some🤷🏾‍♂️”

The former Light Heavyweight fighter weighed in at just around 265 pounds for the main event contest, which is ridiculous if you think about it.

Jackson did a great job of marketing the fight, however, he showed no intention to physically tune-up to face The Last Emperor. In the end, being overweight proved to be his downfall as he suffered one of his rare knockout losses. The former UFC fighter was so off the pace that Emelianenko looked incredible for a 43-year-old veteran.

