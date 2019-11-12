Bellator/UFC News: Cris Cyborg wants Amanda Nunes rematch in cross-promotional fight

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

Cris Cyborg has been vocal for long about wanting a rematch with Amanda Nunes - the woman who knocked her out cold within one round at the end of 2018. Dana White said that Cyborg declined the fight and to some, it's a credible claim.

Cyborg made her return to the Octagon nearly 8 months later, defeating a very tough Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 240. That was her last contracted fight for the UFC and after a lot of back-and-forth negotiations, the Brazillian signed the most lucrative contract in Women's MMA history with Bellator.

When talking to TMZ (H/T credits MMA Junkie), Cyborg revealed that she's still interested in facing Amanda Nunes even though she's signed to Bellator:

“Before I signed with Bellator, the first thing I asked Scott for (is) maybe to have the possibility to fight (against UFC fighters) – the same he’s doing for Rizin (with) his champions fighting with champions in Japan… I said maybe if he’ll be able to do that.”

She said that she wants to have a cross-promotional UFC-Bellator fight in what would be a one-off:

“Cris Cyborg (vs.) Amanda Nunes – she’s the UFC champion, and I hope in the future (UFC) vs. Bellator champion, maybe the fight will happen. Scott said yes, we can do that. Dana White (just has) to call him and make this happen, and I think everybody would like to watch.”

“One-fight deal – just call Scott.”

While it would be great to see, the reality is that it's very unlikely to happen. The biggest obstacle in her way isn't Bellator management, it's the UFC. Cyborg may claim that she wants the Nunes rematch, but before that, she's going to have to face Julia Budd at The Forum on January 25th.

As for Nunes, she will be facing Germaine De Randamie at UFC 245 to end the year.

