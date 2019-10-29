Bellator/UFC News: Douglas Lima calls out Kamaru Usman, says he will KO the current UFC Welterweight Champion

Following his historic win over Rory MacDonald over the weekend, new Bellator Welterweight Champion Douglas Lima is beaming with confidence and feels that he is certainly capable of beating any welterweight fighters out there.

While speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Lima revealed that he hopes to witness Bellator co-promote with the UFC so he could prove that he is definitely among the best 170-pounders in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Douglas Lima's third Bellator Welterweight Title win

Over the past weekend, Brazilian fighter Douglas Lima challenged Rory MacDonald for the Bellator Welterweight Championship as part of the Bellator 232 pay-per-view in the finale of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament Finale.

The bout between Lima and MacDonald was the rematch between the pair after the two men had initially faced each other in a back-and-forth bout at Bellator 192 which saw Lima losing the Bellator Welterweight Championship to 'The Red King'.

However, as seen in the rematch at Bellator 232, Lima avenged his loss to MacDonald and also won the Bellator Welterweight Championship for the third time in his career in doing so.

Douglas Lima wants Bellator and UFC to co-promote, wants a shot at Kamaru Usman

With Bellator MMA set to team up with Rizin FC for an interpromotional event, new Bellator Welterweight Champion Douglas Lima wants his promotion to team up with the UFC in the near future so he could test his skills with some of the best welterweights in the world today.

“It’s not the name ‘UFC,’ or ‘Bellator,’ or ‘ONE FC’ – there’s killers everywhere, and I’ve been fighting all these guys. I’ve been beating them. I’m a three-time world champion, three tournament (wins), but they still don’t believe me. Now that (Bellator president) Scott Coker is doing the co-promotions – he’s doing that with Rizin – I would love if we would do that with the UFC.”

While also conversing with TMZ, Lima also spoke regarding current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, who has been unbeaten for almost six years, however, the Brazilian fighter remains confident that he is more than capable of beating him in a fight.

“Of course I’ll do great – I’ll beat him. I’ll probably KO him, you know. But he’s a great wrestler, for sure. He wrestles a lot. But man, any point in that fight if I connect, I can put him away. I don’t even think about that. I just know that I can beat him. I know I can beat anybody at this weight class. I’m not talking bad about the guy. He’s the champion there. He’s doing his thing. But I just know it, man – if one day something like this happened, I definitely believe in myself to just go over there and just kill it.”