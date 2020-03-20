Ben Askren on why Kamaru Usman is the 'worst promoter' in MMA history

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Ben Askren retired in 2019 after three fights in the UFC. The last two saw him lose in five seconds to Jorge Masvidal and then a submission loss to Demian Maia. He's taken a backseat since then and tried for a commentary role, but never gave an update on how it went.

He has been keeping a watch on the Welterweight Division and it's no secret that he doesn't like Kamaru Usman. He told Submission Radio (H/T MMA News) that Usman is the worst promoter in MMA history:

“I think Usman is like the worst promoter in the history of mixed martial arts. Because for me, here’s the thing: Colby is literally the most hated promoter, personality, fighter in the UFC, right? And so when Usman is going against him, it’s like OK, you’ve got the bad guy Colby, and then you’ve got Usman – who, all he has to do is he’s got to play the good guy and everyone’s gonna love him and everyone’s gonna cheer for him, right?

He slammed Usman for not being able to capitalize on Covington being the 'bad guy' and make himself more likable:

“But Usman just could not figure out how to make people like him. Like, he just could not figure it out. It would be so easy to make Colby the bad guy – he’s already the bad guy. He already plays the bad guy. It’s so simple. Just play into that and you’re the good guy – you’re the face, everyone loves you. But Usman couldn’t figure out how to do it.”

Promotional aspect aside, Usman is the undisputed Welterweight Champion and is expected to face Jorge Masvidal in International Fight Week this July in his second defense of the 170-pound Championship.

It's going to be a huge bout and once again, there's bad blood as Usman and Masvidal don't like each other. They even got into a verbal altercation at the Super Bowl Radio Row in Miami.