Beneil Dariush doesn't think he'll ever fight for the BMF title.

The UFC's BMF belt was first put on the line in a highly anticipated bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz back at UFC 244 in 2019. While the title was won by Masvidal, it was never defended, despite 'Gamebred' losing his next four fights.

Following Masvidal's retirement, the BMF belt will be up for grabs when lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje enter the octagon at UFC 291. Speaking of the same, fellow lightweight Beneil Dariush believes he does not have the character to fight for the BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) belt.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the 34-year-old had this to say:

"I don't know about BMF because, yeah no, I don't know about BMF... I don't think I have the character for it. I'm not quite there with the character but if, let's say if a great fighter is holding that belt, you'd bet your b*tt I'd fight him."

Catch Beneil Dariush's comments below (13:56):

Beneil Dariush previews his fight against Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush is currently gearing up for a pivotal clash against Charles Oliveira at the upcoming UFC pay-per-view. The former champion will be the toughest test of Dariush's career so far, but the 34-year-old is extremely confident heading into their UFC 289 clash.

The matchup between Dariush and Oliveira is of great significance in the lightweight division. The victor will likely get to fight Islam Makhachev for the championship later this year.

During the same interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush previewed his upcoming fight against 'do Bronx'. He made a bold claim, predicting "absolute domination":

“The focus of this fight is to be perfect. Personally, the way I see it is domination. I plan on dominating this fight. I want to remind people. because I think my last fight was kind of close. The fight will be an absolute domination, is what it’s going to be. I will do what I plan to do, and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. That’s what I hope for.”

